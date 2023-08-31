Central Okanagan EOC McDougall Creek Wildfire update

While progress has been made, the McDougall Creek wildfire remains classified by BC Wildfire as out of control and is estimated at 13,712 hectares. The estimated growth of the fire is a result of the planned ignition operations and growth in the Powers Creek Drainage.

BC Wildfire and local fire departments continue to respond to the McDougall Creek wildfire. While rain through the night and cooler temperatures are assisting crews, firefighting efforts are expected to continue over the coming weeks. West Kelowna Fire Department and RDCO Fire Services are in regular contact with BC Wildfire Service to ensure appropriate resources are allocated to the wildfire at all times.

Overnight, crews noted increased fire behaviour in the Powers Creek Drainage, which is expected to continue today due to sustained winds from the northwest. BC Wildfire and West Kelowna Fire Rescue have been mobilized to respond to the increased activity. Yesterday, structure protection personnel completed a structural defense plan for the community of Glenrosa and three heavy equipment task force teams continue to work in the area.

Over the past 72 hours, crews have also focused on extinguishing hot spots adjacent to properties along Westside Road. Wilson’s Landing Fire Department has a bush truck out in the area patrolling neighbourhoods to monitor and extinguish hot spots.

Evacuation Alerts & Orders

As of 7 a.m., it is estimated that 487 properties are under Evacuation Order, while 20,029 properties are under Evacuation Alert. Of the properties on Evacuation Order, 307 are within RDCO Electoral Area West, 142 are within the City of West Kelowna and 38 are within Westbank First Nation.

In the last 24 hours, the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) downgraded the Evacuation Order for four Bear Creek Road properties in West Kelowna Estates of West Kelowna and rescinded the Evacuation Alerts for Boucherie Industrial Area and WFN IR9 and IR10.

It’s important for residents to know that those in the areas hardest hit by the fire will be on Evacuation Order longer. Crews are working diligently to remove hazards, restore infrastructure and reduce fire risk to make areas safe to return to.

One of the challenges crews are addressing are power outages within affected areas. The McDougall Creek wildfire caused significant damage to the electrical infrastructure in the area with approximately 27 kilometres of power lines, 359 poles and 66 pieces of other equipment needing to be replaced. Repair work by BC Hydro is well underway and crews are hard at work to restore power.

The public is reminded, for their safety and that of fire crews, not to enter areas under an Evacuation Order. Many areas still exist where active firefighting is underway and ongoing dangers like downed power lines, hazardous materials, damaged trees, debris and equipment pose risks.

As Evacuation Orders are downgraded, residents returning home can access frequently asked questions and other resources at cordemergency.ca to aid in a safe return.



Bus visits for residents experiencing property loss



Last night, additional bus visits occurred for residents whose properties have sustained a total loss or properties damaged to the point they cannot be occupied at this time. Bus visits continue to be scheduled over the coming days and property owners are being contacted directly in a tiered process with details on visit opportunities and schedules. For more information view the Bus visits for residents who have lost properties news release.

For more information, contact the information line at 250-469-8490 (local) or 1-877-569-8490 (toll-free).



