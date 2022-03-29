Central Okanagan Food Bank gearing up for Easter

The Central Okanagan Food Bank is gearing up for Easter.

CEO Trevor Moss thought demand would go down when COVID subsided after Christmas but he says that hasn't been the case.

“We've seen a 22 per cent increase last year and that has not slowed. Unfortunately it's starting to rise again due to the impact of inflation, the cost of gas [and] food prices,” said Moss.

He said over the last two years food prices have gone up about 10 per cent.

“You maybe used to get five bags and now it’s more like to and a half or three and I think everyone is feeling that no matter where you are and what you make.”

Volunteers will be at local Save-on-Foods April 2nd and 3rd from 10a.m. – 4p.m. and Great Canadian Superstores in Kelowna and West Kelowna on April 9th.

Moss says they’re in need of baby formula and cereal but are also accepting other non-perishables and monetary donations.

“When people donate [money], we can actually give the things that we can’t accept in food drives; the milk, the eggs, the fruit all goes into our children's snack packs for the school programs that we run and for all the individuals, whether its seniors or special needs people that are coming in to access the food bank.”

A reminder that the food bank can turn every dollar in cash donations into $3 worth of food.