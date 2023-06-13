Central Okanagan Hall of Fame class of 2023 unveiled

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees at an announcement event held earlier today at the Okanagan Heritage Museum, home to the Hall of Fame.

“We’re celebrating our 16th anniversary this year, and with so much sporting talent and passion in our region, we know that there will always be more incredible people and teams to honour,” says Patrick Kennedy, manager of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame (COSHOF).

The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame is a branch of the Kelowna Museums Society and honours athletes, coaches, teams, builders and pioneers who have distinguished themselves on the local, national or international sports scene.

The 2023 Inductees are:

David Bingham (Builder)

Involved in SD23 sports since 1975

League Commissioner, President for BC School Sports

Coach: 2013 BC ‘A’ Boys Volleyball Champions (KCS)

2004: Honoured by BC School Sports for service & contribution

Coached boys & girls teams; volleyball, basketball

Jim & Karen Bates (Builder)

Helped form Kelowna Running Club

Formed Kelowna Apple Triathlon

Ran Ski-to-Sea race

Started a women’s charity run and raised over $100,000

Assisted with Telemark & Nordic ski clubs

Brought World Championship Triathlon to Kelowna (1988)

Clayton Miller (Athlete)

Canadian national team member

Top Canadian at several International Skeet shooting events

National Champion Skeet 1996, 2000

Top Canadian and 20th overall at the 1996 Olympics

overall at the 1996 Olympics Bronze medalist at the 1999 Pan American Games

Team Canada Wheelchair Curling (Team)

Gerry Austgarden (Kelowna), Sonya Gaudet (Vernon), Chris Daw (Ont.), Gary Cormack (Surrey), and coach Joe Rae (Osoyoos)

Competed in the 2004 Canadian National championships

Picked to represent Canadian Paralympic team after 8 months of trials

2006 Paralympic Gold medallists in Italy

Cliff Serwa & Doug Mervyn (Bennett Award 2023)

Original builders & operators of Big White Mountain

Cliff & Doug first attempt to reach the top of Big White Mountain on cross country skis when they are fresh out of high school

Big White Ski Resort is celebrating its 60th year of operation in December 2023

year of operation in December 2023 Big White Ski Resort has grown into an International destination for skiers from around the world

The mountain has hosted numerous provincial, Canadian and international ski and snowboard events

Nominations are forwarded from the general public and are scrutinized by a nomination committee, then a selection committee, with the final approval done by the Sports Legacy committee.

The Induction Ceremony will take place at Manteo at Eldorado Resort on November 16, officially welcoming this year’s crop of honourees into an illustrious club of sporting excellence.