Central Okanagan Hall of Fame class of 2023 unveiled
The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announced its 2023 inductees at an announcement event held earlier today at the Okanagan Heritage Museum, home to the Hall of Fame.
“We’re celebrating our 16th anniversary this year, and with so much sporting talent and passion in our region, we know that there will always be more incredible people and teams to honour,” says Patrick Kennedy, manager of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame (COSHOF).
The Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame is a branch of the Kelowna Museums Society and honours athletes, coaches, teams, builders and pioneers who have distinguished themselves on the local, national or international sports scene.
The 2023 Inductees are:
David Bingham (Builder)
- Involved in SD23 sports since 1975
- League Commissioner, President for BC School Sports
- Coach: 2013 BC ‘A’ Boys Volleyball Champions (KCS)
- 2004: Honoured by BC School Sports for service & contribution
- Coached boys & girls teams; volleyball, basketball
Jim & Karen Bates (Builder)
- Helped form Kelowna Running Club
- Formed Kelowna Apple Triathlon
- Ran Ski-to-Sea race
- Started a women’s charity run and raised over $100,000
- Assisted with Telemark & Nordic ski clubs
- Brought World Championship Triathlon to Kelowna (1988)
Clayton Miller (Athlete)
- Canadian national team member
- Top Canadian at several International Skeet shooting events
- National Champion Skeet 1996, 2000
- Top Canadian and 20th overall at the 1996 Olympics
- Bronze medalist at the 1999 Pan American Games
Team Canada Wheelchair Curling (Team)
- Gerry Austgarden (Kelowna), Sonya Gaudet (Vernon), Chris Daw (Ont.), Gary Cormack (Surrey), and coach Joe Rae (Osoyoos)
- Competed in the 2004 Canadian National championships
- Picked to represent Canadian Paralympic team after 8 months of trials
- 2006 Paralympic Gold medallists in Italy
Cliff Serwa & Doug Mervyn (Bennett Award 2023)
- Original builders & operators of Big White Mountain
- Cliff & Doug first attempt to reach the top of Big White Mountain on cross country skis when they are fresh out of high school
- Big White Ski Resort is celebrating its 60th year of operation in December 2023
- Big White Ski Resort has grown into an International destination for skiers from around the world
- The mountain has hosted numerous provincial, Canadian and international ski and snowboard events
Nominations are forwarded from the general public and are scrutinized by a nomination committee, then a selection committee, with the final approval done by the Sports Legacy committee.
The Induction Ceremony will take place at Manteo at Eldorado Resort on November 16, officially welcoming this year’s crop of honourees into an illustrious club of sporting excellence.