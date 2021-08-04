iHeartRadio

Central Okanagan housing sales

home-for-sale-stock-image

A slowdown in the housing market in the Central Okanagan in July.

Still, the region is a desirable place to live. 

The benchmark value of the 236 homes that changed hands last month - $933 thousand dollars.

It took just 30 days to sell a home in July.

