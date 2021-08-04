Central Okanagan housing sales
A slowdown in the housing market in the Central Okanagan in July.
Still, the region is a desirable place to live.
The benchmark value of the 236 homes that changed hands last month - $933 thousand dollars.
It took just 30 days to sell a home in July.
Armed robbery in PentictonNo arrests made.
Mayor asking to be kind/empathetic to Alberta visitorsBasran not backing down from vaccination comments that ruffled feathers.
Okanagan MP anticipates election callDan Albas doesn't want to see an election, but anticipates Prime Minister Trudeau pulling the trigger.
"Does it scare me a little bit? Yep!"Gerry Zimmerman was Kelowna's fire chief during the 2003 blaze.
Half of province's cases are in Interior Health RegionAccording to B.C. CDC COVID-19 dashboard, the last time BC had more than 300 cases in a single day, was May 27 (314).
Emergency Response Team deploys for man wanted on numerous warrants“The suspect, 43-year-old Michael Collins, was taken into custody."
