Central Okanagan open burning season delayed

The start of open burning in the Central Okanagan is being delayed.

Local fire chiefs for Kelowna, Lake Country, Peachland, Regional District of Central Okanagan and West Kelowna have agreed to hold off issuing any outdoor burning permits due to the ongoing fire danger. Fire chiefs continue to monitor conditions and will reevaluate issuing outdoor burning permits in mid-October. Residents are encouraged to report anyone who is illegally burning by calling the Regional Fire Dispatch Centre at 250-469-8577.

A campfire ban also remains in place for the Central Okanagan until further notice.

Normally when the fire hazard allows, open burning permits run from October 1 through April 30 for eligible property owners in the Central Okanagan. Burning is only allowed on days when both the air quality and venting indices are good.

Information about open burning and qualifications for a permit is available at rdco.com/airquality.

There are several alternatives available to outdoor burning such as chipping, grinding or if applicable, yard waste disposal at the Glenmore landfill or the RDCO Westside Residential Waste and Recycling Centre off Asquith Road in West Kelowna (fees apply at both locations). North Westside and Traders Cove area residents may dispose of a maximum 10 bags of yard waste per visit at their transfer stations.

The RDCO Air Quality program has more information available on other disposal options including a Mow/Chip/Rent/Buy incentive of up to $3,000 for qualifying participants.