Central Okanagan Public School Board meeting highlights for April 12

Central Okanagan Public Schools – "Inside 23":

1. École Glenrosa Middle School and Constable Neil Bruce Middle School Visit to Chuba University Haruhigaoka Middle/Secondary School, Kasugai, Japan

In attendance:

Bobbi Hunter, Principal, École Glenrosa Middle School

Elise Saraceni, Principal, Constable Neil Bruce Middle School

Stephanie Read, Vice-Principal, École Glenrosa Middle School

Students:

Maddox Timm – Grade 8, Constable Neil Bruce Middle School

Georgia Andrews – Grade 8, Constable Neil Bruce Middle School

Paloma Robinson – Grade 9, École Glenrosa Middle School

Lewis Shea – Grade 9, École Glenrosa Middle School

Ken Fix – President, Kelowna Kasugai Sister City Association

Two students from Constable Neil Bruce Middle School and two students from École Glenrosa Middle School were fortunate to be chosen from numerous applicants for a scholarship to visit their sister school in Kasugai, Japan. The students were accompanied by the Vice-Principal of École Glenrosa Middle School, Stephanie Read, and got to experience life as a student at Haruhigaoka Junior High School for a week in March. They received a tremendous welcome upon arrival and were given many opportunities to experience the culture, traditions, and foods from Japan, along with spending time engaging in activities and getting to know students and staff. It was an amazing opportunity they will not soon forget and are tremendously

grateful for the experience.

2. Creating a Caring and Connected Community in Numeracy

In attendance:

Teachers:

Jenn Davis, Teacher, Mar Jok Elementary School

Robbi Martens, Teacher, Rose Valley Elementary School

Marnie Birkeland, Teacher, Instructional Leadership Team

Students:

Sophie Coleman - Grade 1, Rose Valley Elementary School

Nixon Rose - Grade 5, Mar Jok Elementary School

Declan Nolt - Grade 5, Mar Jok Elementary School

How can we nurture a community of confident mathematicians who love to puzzle together? The presentation from the students and teachers centered around the creating of learning conditions that promote learner agency within a community of perseverance and collaboration.

Declarations:

1. National Volunteer Week – April 16 to 22, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared April 16 to 22, 2023 as National Volunteer Week and recognizes all volunteers in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

2. National Day of Mourning – April 28, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared April 28, 2023 as National Day of Mourning in Central Okanagan Public Schools. Flags will be lowered to half mast to honour those workers who have been hurt or who have lost their lives in the course of performing their duties.

Action Items:

1. Annual Review of Committee's Mandate, Purpose and Function – Policy 168 – Policy Committee

The Board of Education affirmed Policy 168 – Policy Committee.

2. Amendments to Policy 115 – Inaugural and Annual Board Meetings

The Board of Education referred Policy 115 – Inaugural and Annual Board Meetings to the Policy Committee for further discussion on item 2.4.

3. Amendments to Policy 631 – School Closures/Consolidation and Regulations 631R – School

Closures/Consolidation (Regulations)

The Board of Education approved the amendments to Policy 631 – School Closures/Consolidation and

Regulations 631R – School Closures/Consolidation (Regulations).

4. Amendments to Policy 632 – School Reconfigurations and Regulations 632R – School

Reconfigurations (Regulations)

The Board of Education approved the amendments to Policy 632 – School Reconfigurations and

Regulations 632R – School Reconfigurations (Regulations).

5. Amendments to Policy 387 – Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy

The Board of Education approved the amendments to Policy 387 – Freedom of Information and Protection

of Privacy.

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2022/2023

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2023/2024

3. General Statement – March 1, 2023

4. General Statement – March 8, 2023

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair, Trustees and Superintendent of Schools/CEO spoke of the following:

- Attendance at the Gateway Graduation on Friday, March 17th, the Multicultural Expo at Rutland Senior Secondary and regional training offered through BCPSEA.

- The Board Chair, Superintendent of Schools/CEO, Secretary-Treasurer/CFO and Director of Operations recently toured The Honourable Adrian Dix, Health Minister, who is a member of the Treasury Board,around Rutland Middle School. The meeting was arranged by MLA Norm Letnick to provide Central Okanagan Public Schools the opportunity to promote the proposed project.

- The Central Okanagan Parent Advisory Council will be hosting, by Zoom, an ADHD presentation by Dan Duncan, for parents/caregivers and staff, on Thursday, April 13th at 6:30 pm. Dan Duncan will share his insight on ADHD in children along with many helpful ideas for both at home and in the classroom. Registration is required. Contact COPAC for further information.

- The Superintendent of Schools/CEO spoke of the collaboration between Central Okanagan Public Schools, the University of British Columbia – Okanagan and Okanagan College to develop a vision for prekindergarten to post graduate students. The District already engages with both institutions. All three of the educational institutions are looking for ways to enhance the learning and opportunities for students and families located in the Okanagan valley.

Next Public Board Meeting:

Regular Public Board Meeting Wednesday, April 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings Wednesday, April 19, 2023

4:00 pm Finance and Audit Committee

6:00 pm Education and Student Services Committee