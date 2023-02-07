Central Okanagan Public School District ratify agreement with CUPE
Central Okanagan Public Schools, CUPE Local 3523, and the BC Public School Employers’ Association (BCPSEA) are pleased to announce the ratification of a collective bargaining agreement under the Provincial Framework Agreement.
Central Okanagan Public Schools values the work of all staff in the district who strive to create excellent learning opportunities for students.
