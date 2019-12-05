Central Okanagan Public Schools Assistant Superintendent retiring

The Board of Education and Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO for the Central Okanagan Public Schools, announce the retirement of Vianne Kintzinger, Assistant Superintendent, after a career of over 32 years with the District.

Vianne commenced employment with the District effective September 1987 with a temporary assignment at K.L.O. Secondary School. Her teaching assignments also took her to Rutland Junior Secondary School, George Pringle Secondary School and Kelowna Secondary School. In June 2000, Vianne became Vice-Principal at George Elliot Secondary School and in 2002 at Mount Boucherie Secondary School where she remained until 2006 when she received her first Principalship at Hudson Road Elementary School.

Vianne returned to George Elliot Secondary School as Principal in 2008 and in 2011 she became Principal at Kelowna Secondary School. In February of 2015 Vianne was appointed as a Director of Instruction K-12 and Assistant Superintendent in 2016. Vianne's portfolio has included Career Life Education, Sexual Health Education, Health Promoting Schools, Social and Emotional Learning, Graduation and Transitions, District Student Council, and community and post-secondary partnerships.

"I thank Vianne for her exceptional leadership and service to the District," said Superintendent of Schools/CEO, Kevin Kaardal. "In recent years in her role as Assistant Superintendent, Vianne has moved the secondary transitions portfolio forward, increasing the number of industry connections, industry certification, secondary school apprenticeship and dual credit programs. Vianne is always committed to supporting the District's many vulnerable students working with community partners to support school meals programs, mental health and Social Emotional Learning. Vianne has provided wise leadership to the Central Family of Schools."

"Assistant Superintendent Kintzinger has brought a wealth of knowledge and experience to all her portfolios," said Board Chairperson, Moyra Baxter. "She has built tremendous relationships with our partners and community members. We will miss Vianne's cheerful and patient way of doing things."

Vianne's last day of work will be February 7, 2020. We wish Vianne all the best on her new journey.