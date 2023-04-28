Central Okanagan Public Schools Board meeting highlight for April 26

Here are the topics discussed on April 26, 2023 by the Central Okanagan Public Schools Board.

National Day of Mourning – April 28, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education observed a moment of silence to honour those workers who have

been hurt or who have lost their lives in the course of performing their duties.

The Operations Department of Central Okanagan Public Schools will be hosting a Day of Mourning Ceremony

on Friday, April 28th at the Dease Road site.

According to Board Policy 621 – Protocols for Flying Flags at Half-Mast, the flags at the Operations Department

and School Board Office will be flown at half-mast on Friday.

Central Okanagan Public Schools – "Inside 23":

1. Speaker's Idol 2023

In attendance:

Graeme Stacey, teacher, École Kelowna Secondary School

Students:

Brooklynne Lauridson, Grade 12, École Kelowna Secondary School

Callie Patton, Grade 12, École Kelowna Secondary School

In response to the Friends of Simon Wiesenthal Center's annual student public-speaking competition, École Kelowna Secondary School students, Brooklynne Lauridson and Callie Patton, presented their 3-minute speech relating to the quote by Holocaust survivor Simon Wiesenthal:

"I believe that there is no other solution than to constantly engage with the past and to learn from it."

Recognition

1. Robotics Team: Mount Boucherie Secondary School

In attendance:

Mike Boulanger, Teacher/Mentor, Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Students:

Simon Telfer, Grade 11, Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Nicole Keenan, Grade 12, Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Parker Reeves, Grade 11, Mount Boucherie Secondary School

The Board of Education recognized the Mount Boucherie Secondary Bears School Robotics team who made school history taking second place at the Canadian Pacific Regional international event held in Victoria.

Declarations

1. TTOC Appreciation Week May 1-5, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared May 1 – 5, 2023 as TTOC Appreciation Week and recognizes all Teachers Teaching on Call (TTOC) in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

2. National Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls – May 5, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared May 5, 2023 as a Day of Awareness of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls.

Presentations

1. Supporting Queer Youth: Advocating for Healthy Outcomes in Education

Presenter: Wilbur Turner, Chair of Advocacy Canada

Mr. Turner's presentation outlined why support for queer youth is important, what contributes to negative and positive outcomes for queer youth, and how society and schools can do better.

Staff Presentation

1. Superintendent of Schools/CEO 2023/2024 Budget Presentation

Presenter: Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO

The Superintendent of Schools/CEO provided a brief PowerPoint outlining the highlights of the 2023/2024 budget recommendations. The 2023/2024 Annual Budget Bylaw will come forward to the Board of Education for final approval at the June 21, 2023 Public Board Meeting before submission to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. The Superintendent of Schools/CEO 2023/2024 Annual Budget Presentation is posted on the District website:

http://www.sd23.bc.ca/Publications/Budget%20Presentation%20to%20April%2026%202023%20Public%20Board%20Meeting.pdf

Action Items:

1. Central Okanagan Public Schools Superintendent of Schools/CEO 2023/2024 Budget

Recommendation Report The Board of Education approved the Central Okanagan Public Schools Superintendent of Schools/CEO 2023/2024 Budget Recommendations.

2. Trustee Indemnity for the 2023/2024 Fiscal Year

The Board of Education set the Trustee Indemnity, in accordance with the most recent BC Consumer Price Index of 7.0% for the period July 1, 2023 to June 30, 2024, thereby setting the stipend at: Trustee - $24,051, Vice-Chair - $25,401 and Chair - $27,453.

3. Capital Plan Bylaw No. 2023/2024-CPSD23-01

The Board of Education gave first, second, third readings, and adopted Capital Bylaw No. 2023/2024-CPSD23-01.

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2022/2023

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2023/2024

3. General Statement – April 12, 2013

4. School District Portable Requirements – 2023/2024 School Year

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair, Trustees and Superintendent of Schools/CEO spoke of the following:

- Attendance at various events throughout the District including School Community Student Learning Plan Conversations at Bankhead Elementary, South Rutland Elementary and Peachland Elementary School.

- Attendance at the 37th Annual Art in Action Opening Reception at the Kelowna Art Gallery. The show opened on Friday, April 21, 2023 and runs through to June 18, 2023. This year's annual exhibition reflects the creativity of over 130 middle and high school artists in our local community, showcasing a full spectrum of talent and individuality.

- Several Trustees also attended various school events including the École KSS Air Band contest and a theatre production at Constable Neil Bruce Middle School.

- On Monday, April 24th The Honourable Rachna Singh, Minister of Education and Child Care, proclaimed April 23rd to April 27th as Education Week 2023 in British Columbia. As quoted by Minister Singh:

"Education Week provides an important opportunity to recognize and celebrate the vital contributions of teachers, principals and vice-principals, superintendents, education leaders, school district staff, trustees, as well as students and families, to support educational excellence and student achievement."

- Trustees, the Superintendent of Schools/CEO and the Secretary-Treasurer/CFO will all be attending the BCSTA AGM in Vancouver Thursday through Saturday.

- Today is National Administrative Assistants Day.

Next Public Board Meeting

Regular Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, May 3, 2023

4:00 pm General Affairs Committee - Cancelled

6:00 pm Planning and Facilities Committee - Cancelled