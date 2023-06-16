Central Okanagan Public Schools board meeting highlights

Board Meeting Highlights from the Wednesday, June 14, 2023 Public Board Meeting.

Central Okanagan Public Schools – "Inside 23":

1. Creating Caring Communities in French Immersion

In attendance:

Tonia MacGregor, Vice-Principal, École H.S. Grenda Middle School

Shannon Bracken, Teacher, École Kelowna Secondary School

Students from École Kelowna Secondary School (Dîner en Blanc)

Zach Johnson

Kyleigh Holland

Katie Jones

Students from École H.S. Grenda Middle School (Faisons un Boeuf)

Avalyn Block

Elena Eikenaar

Student from École KLO Middle School (Faisons un Boeuf)

Keaton Burgess

The first annual Dîner en Blanc was held to celebrate graduating French Immersion students. Students dressed in white and conducted a promenade along the downtown boardwalk before meeting at the surprise location to enjoy a delicious French meal and be toasted by their teachers, all en français. The grade 12 French Immersion students from Ecole Kelowna Secondary School will be receiving a dual dogwood upon graduation.

Faisons un Boeuf - Over 600 students and teachers from the French Immersion middle schools (École Dr.Knox Middle, École Glenrosa Middle, École H.S. Grenda Middle and École KLO Middle) came together to celebrate their appreciation of French music and culture. Students showcased their audio-visual talents with the creation of original music videos for the enjoyment of all.

Recognition:

1. Kelowna Civic and Community Award Winners – Students

The Board of Education congratulated the following on winning their respective categories for the Kelowna Civic and Community Awards:

Teen Honour in the Arts

Riegar Marks, Student, École Okanagan Mission Secondary School (not in attendance)

Female Athlete of the Year

Kanani Coon, Student, École Okanagan Mission Secondary School

Augie Ciancone Memorial Award – Youth Female Athlete of the Year

Brooklyn Widdess, Student, École Kelowna Secondary SchoolAugie Ciancone Memorial Award – Young Male Athlete of the Year

Walker Sodaro, Student, École Kelowna Secondary School

Young Citizen of the Year

Liam Sisson, Student, École Okanagan Mission Secondary School

2. School District No. 23 (Central Okanagan) – Recognition of 35-Year Employees

The Board of Education congratulated the following employees on their 35 years of service with Central Okanagan Public Schools:

Kim Mortenson, Teacher, Davidson Road Elementary School

Jenny Reitsma, Teacher, École Kelowna Secondary School (not in attendance)

Ksenia Morden, Teacher, École Dorothea Walker Elementary School (not in attendance)

Miles Ryan, Mechanical Coordinator, Operations Department (not in attendance)

Declaration:

1. National Indigenous History Month – June and National Indigenous Peoples Day – June 21, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education recognized that June is 'National Indigenous History Month' and

declared June 21, 2023 as 'Indigenous Peoples Day' in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Action Items:

1. Travel Expense Rates Update

The Board of Education approved the recommended Travel Expense Rates effective July 1, 2023.

2. 2023/2024 CommunityLINK Allocations

The Board of Education approved the recommended CommunityLINK allocations for 2023/2024.

3. 2024/2025 Five Year Capital Plan Submission

The Board of Education approved the Capital Plan Resolutions for the 2024/2025 Capital Plan.

4. New Policy 162 – Financial Planning and Reporting

The Board of Education approved new Policy 162 – Financial Planning and Reporting.

5. Amendments to Policy 335 – Occupational Health and Safety

The Board of Education approved the amendments to Policy 335 – Occupational Health and Safety.

6. Amendments to Policy 425 – Student Fees and Regulations 425R – Student Fees

The Board of Education approved the amendments to Policy 425 – Student Fees and Regulations 425R –Student Fees.

7. Amendments to Policy 621 – Protocol for Flying Flags at Half Mast

The Board of Education approved the amendments to Policy 621 – Protocol for Flying Flags at Half Mast.

8. Motion from Trustee Wayne Broughton

The Board of Education agreed to prepare a public statement, reaffirming their commitment to the safety and inclusion of all our students and staff, and to counter some of the misinformation that is being distributed.

Superintendent's Emergent Issues:

Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO, spoke of the incident which occurred at a recent Districtled elementary track meet which included participants from District, Francophone and independent schools. The shot-put event was disrupted by persons questioning the gender of two of the grade 4 student athletes.The persons belligerently behaved and did not follow staff directions. Staff at the event responded professionally and intervened, eventually moving the event across the field. The District has provided

supports to families who witnessed this interaction. The District has investigated the incident and will be issuing letters to the event disruptors, according to Section 177 of the School Act. The letters will state that they are prohibited from entering the land or premises of any School District property.

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2022/2023

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2023/2024

3. General Statement – May 24, 2023

4. Financial Update – International Education Program

5. 2022/2023 Transportation Services Update

6. Rutland Middle School Update

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair, Trustees and Superintendent of Schools/CEO spoke of the following:

- Attendance at various events throughout the District including Graduation Ceremonies, Indigenous Education Graduation Ceremonies, the Mount Boucherie Secondary School Art Show, the Mount Boucherie Secondary School Walk for Mental Health, the results of the Mount Boucherie Secondary School Biking Academy at the Provincial Championships, Music Monday at Prospera Place, school appreciation events, along with various other school events.

- Caring Communities

 The École Okanagan Mission Secondary School Relay for Life, a school-wide fundraiser that raises money for groundbreaking research and vital services that support Canadians currently living with cancer, raised over $30,000 this year, and over $100,000 the past 3 years.

 Over $18,000 was raised through the École Dr. Knox Middle School Bald Falcon Day. Since this event was started 16 years ago, over $500,000 has been raised for the BC Children's Hospital Foundation.

- On Thursday, May 25th, the 8th Annual 2023 District Sumobot Competition was held at Hollywood Road Education Services. Over 170 students between grades 4 and 9, competed on 70 different robot teams. The day was filled with lots of excitement and buzzing energy.

- Trustees and senior staff, along with representatives from partner groups, participated in the Kelowna Pride Festival held last Saturday.

- The Together We Learn – Telling Our Stories – The Literacy Issue has now been published and is posted on the School District website (www.sd23.bc.ca). The Literacy issue features student writing from all levels, as well as an amazing collaborative art project.

- Staff recently presented at two National Forums. One Forum was on Exploring Pathways to Post Secondary in Toronto, and the other was exploring Nature, Biodiversity, Sustainability based education,in Winnipeg.

- The finale of the Central Okanagan Public Schools premier high school business competition, the Innovative Generation Challenge (iGen), will be taking place on Thursday, June 16, 2023 at the Innovation Center.

- Thank you and congratulations was expressed to the District Student Council Co-Presidents, Zack Johnson and Mehak Parihar, on their graduation. Also, appreciation was expressed to Simon Adams, COPAC President, who will be moving to the role of Vice-President starting July 1st.

Next Public Board Meeting

Regular Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, June 21, 2023

4:00 pm Finance and Audit Committee

6:00 pm Education and Student Services Committee