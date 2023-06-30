Central Okanagan Public Schools Board meeting highlights for June 28

Board Meeting Highlights from the Wednesday, June 28, 2023 Public Board Meeting for Central Okanagan Public Schools.

Central Okanagan Public Schools – "Inside 23":

1. Year End Story

Grade 12

In attendance:

Hugh Alexander, Principal, Rutland Senior Secondary School

Student:

Mehak Parihar, Grade 12, Rutland Senior Secondary School

(District Student Council Co-President)

Mehak spoke of her schooling in the Central Okanagan Public Schools and the highlights of her grade 12 year. Trustees expressed their appreciation to Mehak for her contributions at the Board and Committee Meetings as the Co-President of the District Student Council, and wished her well in her future endeavors.

Kindergarten

In attendance:

Janet Slaney, Principal, Black Mountain Elementary School

Jeremy Sanbrooks, Vice-Principal, Black Mountain Elementary School

Students:

Sam Gibson

Cohen Wintoneak

Declan Seney

Sam, Cohen and Declan, from Black Mountain Elementary School, shared their learning in literacy through the school's Story Workshop.

Recognition



1. iGen Winners

The Board of Education recognized the following students who placed first through fourth at the recent Innovation Generation Challenge (iGen) held at the Innovation Centre. Eight senior teams showcased their business acumen and pitched their business to judges at the recent finals.

In attendance: Tyler Jensen, iGen Lead Teacher, Rutland Senior Secondary School

Tyson Caul, Student, École Okanagan Mission Secondary School

1st place: Tyson Caul and Jared Gregor – Multi-Pliers

École Okanagan Mission Secondary School

2nd place: Noah Garcia – Creator Castle

École Okanagan Mission Secondary School

3rd place: Ben Ramsey and Everett Boutcher – Paws & Play

George Elliot Secondary School

4th place: Kylan Urban and David Ross – Gutter Guys

Mount Boucherie Secondary School

Tyson Caul demonstrated to the Board the 'multi-pliers' which he created along with his business partner Jared Gregor. A Global News video was shown which included highlights of the competition as well as interviews with the participants.

Staff Presentations:

1. Superintendent of Schools/CEO Year in Review

Presenter: Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO

The Superintendent of Schools/CEO provided an overview of the 2022/2023 school year identifying student achievements, special events, and business involving the Board of Education. The Superintendent of Schools/CEO Year in Review is available on the Central Okanagan Public Schools website at www.sd23.bc.ca under Documents and Publications.

2. Superintendent of Schools/CEO Report on Student Achievement 2023

Presenter: Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO

The Superintendent of Schools/CEO provided a PowerPoint presentation on student achievements. The Superintendent of Schools/CEO Report on Student Achievement 2023 is available on the Central Okanagan Public Schools website at www.sd23.bc.ca under Documents and Publications.

The Superintendent of Schools/CEO thanked the Board of Education, all staff members, partner groups, and the community for their efforts to support our students this past year.

Action Items:

1. 2023/2024 Annual Budget Bylaw

The Board of Education gave first, second and third readings, and adopted the School District No. 23 (Central Okanagan) Annual Budget Bylaw for the Fiscal Year 2023/2024 in the amount of $347,647,368.

2. New Policy 388 – Public Interest Disclosure Act

The Board of Education approved new Policy 388 – Public Interest Disclosure Act.



3. Amended 2023/2024 Five-Year Capital Plan Submission (Minor Programs) – School Food

Infrastructure Program

The Board of Education approved the Capital Plan Resolution for the Amended 2023/2024 Five-Year Capital Plan (Minor Programs) Food Infrastructure Program.

Information Items:

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2022/2023

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2023/2024

3. General Statement – June 14, 2023

4. 2022/2023 Estimated Accumulated Operating Surplus

5. Equitable Access to Washrooms Report

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair, Trustees, Superintendent of Schools/CEO and Deputy Superintendent spoke of the

following:

- Attendance at various events throughout the District, including Graduation Ceremonies, traditional Indigenous Graduation Blanketing Ceremonies and school staff appreciation events.

- On the morning of June 28th, representatives of the Board of Education, CUPE, COTA, COPVPA, COPAC, District Student Council, and senior staff renewed the rainbow sidewalk in front of the School Board Office. Central Okanagan Public Schools continues to foster safe, inclusive places to learn and work throughout the year and the rainbow sidewalk is a lasting representation of that commitment and responsibility.

- On June 21st, schools across the District celebrated National Indigenous Peoples Day with events, visits from Elders and Knowledge Keepers to schools, and field studies to gatherings in the community.

- A Challenge Coin Celebration Event was held on Wednesday morning, June 28th, at École Okanagan Mission Secondary School, to recognize the collaborative project between the Land-Based Love program and the RCMP. Over 100 middle school Indigenous students submitted their designs for the coin and the final piece was created by Land Based Learning teacher Kyla Shields and one of the Indigenous students enrolled in Land Based Learning. Since the mid-20th century the Challenge Coin has been distributed

between officers as a gift or show of respect.

- Thank you to all the graduation coordinators, staff and parents who have done so much to support the graduation activities this year.

Next Public Board Meeting

Regular Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, September 6, 2023

4:00 pm General Affairs Committee

6:00 pm Planning and Facilities Committee