Central Okanagan Public Schools Board meeting highlights for May 24

1. 2023 Symposium – What Could School Be?

In attendance from Black Mountain Elementary School:

Janet Slaney, Principal

Keely Flannigan, Teacher-Librarian (and member of Learning and Innovation at Hollywood Road Education Services)

Shivy Dhesi (Grade 5 teacher)

Jenna Fryatt (Grade 4 teacher)

Amanda L'henaff (Grade 4 teacher)

Students:

Hunter Pfitzenmaier, Grade 5

Rowan Herd, Grade 5

Austin Taverner, Grade 5

Rhea Boparai, Grade 4

Natalie Liboiron, Grade 4

Amelia Wilkinson, Grade 4

Deagan Stewart, Grade 4

The Instructional Leadership Team recently hosted Symposium 2023 - What Could School Be? This Symposium was a celebration of the work that teachers are engaged with in the District. The mornings were spent hearing learning stories from various educators throughout the District. In the afternoons, the educators opened their classrooms for participants to observe, reflect on, and (re)imagine hopes

and dreams for fostering student agency in schools.

One of the schools who shared two learning stories presented at the Symposium were the students and educators at Black Mountain Elementary School. Circle has been an important space for learning and students build on each other's thinking in beautiful, generous and generative ways. A deep relationship is formed with Knowledge Keepers, Elders and community members.

Declaration

1. National AccessAbility Week – May 28, 2023 to June 3, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared May 28, 2023 to June 3, 2023 as National AccessAbility Week in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

2. Pride Month

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared June as Pride Month in Central Okanagan Public Schools

Action Items:

1. Property Bylaw No. 159 – Fortis BC Statutory Right-of-Way on North Glenmore Elementary School

Childcare Site

The Board of Education gave first, second and third readings, and granted approval for registration of a Statutory-Right-of-Way in favour of Fortis BC on Lot A, Section 4, Township 23, Osoyoos Division Yale District, Plan KAP91818, know as North Glenmore Elementary School Childcare.

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Harmony Day – Change of Date

Senior staff proposed to the Board of Education that Harmony Day be moved to coincide with BC's Multicultural Week which is the third week of November. Every year in British Columbia the third week in November is proclaimed as Multiculturalism Week . It's a time to celebrate the contributions of our multicultural communities and to appreciate the way diversity enriches British Columbia. Multiculturalism strengthens our province and puts us on the map as a society that values inclusion and cultural diversity. Harmony Day has traditionally been scheduled during Human Rights Month (February). Harmony Day's true essence is celebrating diversity and building cultural competencies which connects with multiculturalism. Valentine's Day and Anti-Bullying Day are already big events in February, in addition to Inclusive Education

Month, Black History Month, and Human Rights Month. The actual date for Harmony Day in the 3rd week of November will be confirmed.

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2022/2023

3. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2023/2024

4. General Statement – May 10, 2023

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair and Trustees spoke of the following:

- Attendance at various events throughout the District including a School Community Student Learning Plan Conversation at École Casorso Elementary School, the George Elliot Secondary School Capstone presentations, and the Mount Boucherie Secondary and École Kelowna Secondary Grad Walks which were held last Friday.

- Central Schools Programs & Services hosted their Annual Spring Community Barbeque today. This was an opportunity to recognize the many community partners, volunteers, and donors who enrich the lives of students at Central School.

- The Honourable Rachna Singh spent over two hours last week with the Board of Education and senior staff to discuss capital pressures and the opportunities that exist in the Central Okanagan School District as we support our community partners by providing new spaces for childcare.

- Central Okanagan Public Schools' music teachers have organized a District-wide collaboration to celebrate music on Monday, May 29th. Music Monday will take place at Prospera Place starting at 7:00pm. Over 500 students from Lake Country to West Kelowna will be coming together to perform in a mass band and choir to demonstrate the power music has to bring people together. Proceeds will go towards supporting music programs and students across the District.

- A reminder that Mount Boucherie Secondary School will be hosting their first student community visual art show at the Peachland Art Gallery opening on May 27th and running until the end of June.

