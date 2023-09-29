Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education meeting highlights for September 27

Central Okanagan Public Schools – "Inside 23":

1. Student Perspectives

In attendance from École George Elliot Secondary School

Teacher: Marnie Birkeland, Teacher, Instructional Leadership Team

Students: Jenna Levere, Grade 12

Camila Diaz Rodriguez, Grade 12

Grace Lister, Grade 12

In attendance from Davidson Road Elementary School

Rob Aviani, Principal

Teacher: Lisa Marshall, Kindergarten Teacher

Student: Tenley Spinks, Kindergarten

The students shared their learning over the past three weeks, as well as their hopes for the upcoming school year.

Introductions

1. Introduction of New Staff

The Board of Education welcomed the following to Central Okanagan Public Schools:

Derek Markides – Vice-Principal, Rutland Middle School

2. Introduction of Staff in New Positions:

The Board of Education congratulated the following on their new positions in Central Okanagan Public

Schools:

Rebecca Austin – Vice-Principal at École Dr. Knox Middle School

Marlo Konneke – Vice-Principal at Davidson Road Elementary School

Jeremy Sanbrooks – Principal at Springvalley Elementary School

Jasmine Lemon – Principal at South Kelowna Elementary School

Allison Goreas – District Vice-Principal of Learning Support Services and Safer Communities

Christie Russell – District Vice-Principal, Indigenous Education and Equity

Declaration

1. International Walk to School Day – October 4, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared October 4, 2023 as 'International Walk to School Day' in Central Okanagan Public Schools

2. World Teachers' Day – October 5, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared October 5, 2023 as 'World Teachers' Day' in Central Okanagan Public Schools.

3. Principal and Vice-Principal Month – October

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared October 2023 as 'Principal and Vice-Principal' Month in Central Okanagan Public Schools. This is a time to recognize and raise awareness about the vital role of Principals and Vice-Principals and the impact they have in our schools.

Staff Presentations:

1. Superintendent of Schools/CEO: 2023 School Opening Report – Part 2

Presenter: Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO This Report provides detailed information about school enrolment effective September 26, 2023. To date, the District has enrolled 25,386 students this year. The differences between this year and last year are as follows:

 Secondary schools have 234 more students than they had in September 2021.

 Middle schools have 32 more students than they had in September 2021.

 Elementary schools have 244 more students than they had in September 2022.

 Fee payers, Central School Programs and Services and eSchool23 have 84 less students.

The Board of Education received the Superintendent of Schools/CEO: 2023 School Opening Report – Part 2. The School Opening Report – Part 2 and the Superintendent of Schools/CEO PowerPoint presentation are available on the Central Okanagan Public Schools website under Publications – www.sd23.bc.ca.

Action Items:

1. Annual Enhancing Student Learning Report

Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO, and Jon Rever, Assistant Superintendent, presented to the Board on the Annual Enhancing Student Learning Report. The Framework for Enhancing Student Learning is British Columbia's approach to continuous improvement of public education. The Framework facilitates the improvement of student learning outcomes and the equity within those outcomes. All BC School Districts are expected to participate in an annual process to regularly review and analyze data and

evidence to identify and act on findings in a timely manner. The District's continuous improvement cycle is the review process to produce the Annual Enhancing Student Learning Report. The Board of Education received and approved the Annual Enhancing Student Learning Report 2023. The Annual Report will be forwarded to the Ministry of Education and Child Care and posted on the School District website under Publications – www.sd23.bc.ca.

2. Annual Board of Education Capital Advocacy Plan 2023-24

The Board of Education approved the Annual Board of Education Advocacy Plan 2023-24.

3. Audited Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2022/2023

The Board of Education received and approved the Audited Financial Statements Fiscal Year 2022/2023.

4. 2022/2023 Accumulated Operating Surplus

The Board of Education received and approved the Accumulated Operating Surplus for the Year Ended June 30, 2023.

5. 2024/2025 Capital Plan – School Food Infrastructure Program

The Board of Education approved the Capital Plan Resolution for the 2024/2025 School Food Infrastructure Program Submission.

6. 2024-2025 School Calendar

The Board of Education adopted a Local School Calendar for the 2024-2025 school year as identified in the calendar proposal. The calendar will be made available to the District and the Ministry of Education and Child Care by March 31, 2024. The Superintendent of Schools/CEO will direct school Principals, in consultation with staff and parents, to establish a site-based calendar for the 2024-2025 school year. In establishing such calendars, Principals must:

 Conform to the School Act and Regulations, applicable Collective Agreements, and School District No. 23 (Central Okanagan) Board Policy.

 Schedule school parent/teacher conference times.

 Schedule their school's calendar and bell schedule.

Information Items:

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Superintendent's Emergent Issues

- In honour of Truth and Reconciliation Day on Saturday, September 30th, flags in Central Okanagan Public Schools (school and operational sites) will be flown at half-mast, starting at the end of the school or workday on Friday, September 29th and raised on the morning of Tuesday, October 3rd.

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2023/2024

3. General Statement – September 13, 2023

4. Operations Summer Projects Update

5. Central Okanagan Public Schools 2022/2023 Public Sector Executive Compensation Disclosure Report

6. Financial Statement Discussion and Analysis for the Year Ending June 30, 2023

Advocacy

The Board of Education has approved the following Motion to be submitted to BCSTA to advocate to increase Annual Facilities Grants for School Districts in the Province:

THAT: BCSTA advocate to the Ministry of Education and Child Care to increase the Annual Facilities Grant to help school districts to: address millions in deferred maintenance; ensure student safety; enhance learning environments; extend facility lifespan; meet climate standards; increase energy efficiency; meet regulatory standards; adapt to technological advancements and environmental

standards; and for long-term fiscal responsibility.

Items of Special Mention

Trustees, the Superintendent of Schools/CEO and the Deputy Superintendent spoke of the following:

- Attendance at various meetings and events throughout the District, including online panel discussions on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, and the recent Social Sciences and Humanities Research Council (SSHRC) Water Ceremony and Immersive Exercises held on Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at Bertram Park.



Next Public Board Meeting

Regular Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

4:00 pm Policy Committee

6:00 pm Planning and Facilities Committee - Cancelled