Central Okanagan Public Schools Board of Education meeting highlights: September 13

Central Okanagan Public Schools – "Inside 23":

1. Canadian Playful Schools

In attendance from École Hudson Road Elementary School:

Lindsey Hamilton, Principal

Teachers:

Jennie Hill

Donna Cornell

Melanie Goughnour

Alex Mitchell

École Hudson Road Elementary is proud to be a member of the Canadian Playful Schools Network (CPSN). Researchers from the University of Ottawa created this network of 41 schools through a grant from the LEGO foundation to explore how learning through play can increase student engagement and well-being in grades 4-8. The grant money received by participating schools was used to support staff in learning about learning through play, connecting them with researchers and other participating schools across the country and towards the purchase of materials or equipment for their Learning Through Play projects. Members from all participating schools also attended a 2-day conference in Ottawa in June of 2023 to share their projects and learning. The team from École Hudson Road Elementary focused their Learning Through Play project on the creation of an outdoor classroom, which they continue to develop and add to.

2. Operations: Summer Work Update

In attendance: Rob Drew, Director of Operations

The Director of Operations' presentation highlighted the numerous projects which were completed over the summer months by the Operations Department. These projects included site improvements, portable installation, thermoplastic rainbow crosswalk, completion of Enhancement Agreements (i.e. Gaga Ball Pit, learning circle, picnic tables, playground installation), childcare facilities, gymnasium rubberized floor repair and refinish, accessibility upgrades (i.e. elevators and classroom integration), bathroom renovations, roofing replacements, mechanical system replacement, staircase replacement, irrigation and

playfield replacement, and bleacher replacement.

The Director of Operations expressed gratitude to all members of the Operations team who worked over the summer to ensure there was no, or very little, disruption for the start of the 2023/2024 school year. The Board of Education expressed appreciation to all staff members of the Operations Department.

Introductions

1. Introduction of New Staff

The Board of Education welcomed the following to Central Okanagan Public Schools:

Steven Messer – Custodial Manager

Jason Stubbs – Project Manager

Ken Yew – Manager of Privacy and Cybersecurity

Anne Tenning – Director of Instruction: Indigenous Education and Equity

Declaration

1. Truth and Reconciliation Week: September 25-30, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared the week of September 25-30, 2023 as 'Truth and Reconciliation Week' in Central Okanagan Public Schools

2. National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and Orange Shirt Day – September 30, 2023

The Central Okanagan Board of Education declared September 30, 2023 as 'National Day for Truth and Reconciliation' and 'Orange Shirt Day'.

Staff Presentations:

1. Superintendent of Schools/CEO: 2023 School Opening Report – Part 1

Presenter: Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO

Kevin Kaardal, Superintendent of Schools/CEO for the Central Okanagan Public Schools, presented the 2023 School Opening Report - Part 1. The Report covers the time period of September 5, 2023 through to September 11, 2023 (unless otherwise noted), and provides an update regarding the first days of the school year. A more accurate count of student enrolment will be provided in Part 2 of the School Opening Report at the September 27th Public Board Meeting, as well as following the September 30th 1701

submission to the Ministry of Education and Child Care. (The School Opening Report – Part 1 and the Superintendent of Schools/CEO PowerPoint presentation are available on the Central Okanagan Public Schools website – www.sd23.bc.ca.) The Board of Education received the Superintendent of Schools/CEO: 2023 School Opening Report - Part 1.

Action Items:

1. Amended Capital Plan Bylaw No. 2023/24 – CPSD23-02

The Board of Education gave first, second and third readings, and adopted Amended Capital Plan Bylaw No. CPSD23-02.

Information Items:

The Board of Education reviewed the following:

1. Superintendent's Emergent Issues

The Superintendent of Schools/CEO referenced the recent incident involving the assault of a Central Okanagan Public Schools student on a Kelowna Transit bus. The RCMP are involved and supports are being provided to the student.

2. Level 4 and 5 Field Study Summary – 2023/2024

3. General Statements – June 28, 2023

4. Trustee Attendance at District Student Council Meetings – 2023/2024

5. Trustee Attendance at COPAC Meetings – 2023/2024

Advocacy

will be a reoccurring item on General Affairs Committee Agendas. The Board Chair will be participating in a Provincial Advocacy Day in Victoria on October 19, 2023 which will bring Board Chairs together with Members of the Legislative Assembly from every party.

Items of Special Mention

The Board Chair and Trustees spoke of the following:

- Attendance at various meetings and events throughout the District, including the Indigenous Education Council Meeting, District Student Council Meeting, and the International Education New Student Orientation.

Next Public Board Meeting

Regular Public Board Meeting

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 at 6:00 pm

Board Standing Committee Meetings

Wednesday, September 20, 2023

4:00 pm Finance and Audit Committee

6:00 pm Education and Student Services Committee