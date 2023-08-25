Central Okanagan Relief Fund Launched to Aid Those Affected by Recent Fires

The West Kelowna Professional Firefighter Charitable

Society, Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society and Lake Country Fire Department is proud to partner up and announce the establishment of the Central Okanagan Relief Fund, a dedicated initiative aimed at providing essential support to individuals directly impacted by the recent fires in the Central Okanagan region.

In the wake of these devastating fires, the Central Okanagan Relief Fund has been created with the sole purpose of assisting those in need. We understand that the aftermath of such a disaster can pose a significant financial burden, making it difficult to provide children and families with the necessary resources to pursue their interests and engage in extracurricular activities. Therefore, we want to ensure funding to help mitigate financial barriers . Our mission is to extend a helping hand to the community members who find themselves in difficult circumstances due to the fires.

The response from the community has been overwhelming, and we are truly touched by the outpouring of support. Now, we are redirecting this support toward those who need it most during these challenging times. "Our hearts go out to those affected by the fires.

We have been humbled by the support we’ve received from the community, and now it's time to focus it towards those going through these stressful times," said Kyle Jacobson, Chair of the Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society. For businesses interested in joining hands with us to make a meaningful impact, we welcome partnerships to further amplify the reach and effectiveness of the relief efforts.

Any businesses interested in contributing are encouraged to contact their local fire department charitable society directly through the provided channels.

Individuals and families affected by the fires are encouraged to seek assistance through the Central Okanagan Relief Fund. The application process is simple and accessible through the links provided on our official website.

The local Fire Department Charitable society has been dedicated to serving the

community since their inception. These non-profit organizations remain committed to

their core values of empathy, compassion, and solidarity. The Central Okanagan Relief

Fund represents yet another demonstration of the society's commitment to making a

positive impact where it's needed most.