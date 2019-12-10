Central Okanagan residents donated thousands in cash and crammed the cruiser in support of the Lake

Central Okanagan residents displayed their continuing support for their local food bank, by generously donating thousands to the 8th Annual Cram the Cruiser this past Saturday in Lake Country.

“The generosity of the community never fails to amaze us,” states Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, founder of Cram the Cruiser in Lake Country. “We continue to see our donors returning year after year, to do something great for such an important cause.”

All together this year our community raised a total of 1,715 lbs of donated items, including non-perishable foods, and just over $7,460 in cash, cheques and Save On Foods gift cards. “Since the start of Cram the Cruiser, we have collected over 14,500 lbs of donated items and just over $42,636 in cash and cheque solely for the Lake Country Food Bank,” adds RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey.

The RCMP would like to extend our sincere thanks to our fellow first responders in Lake Country, as well as to Save-on Foods and Starbucks Coffee in Lake Country who provided hot chili and coffee to serve to our donors,” says Cpl. O’Donaghey.

Members of the Lake Country Fire Department and volunteers of the Lake Country Food Bank stand alongside Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, founder of Cram the Cruiser and Cst. Solana Paré (in red serge) with donated items; and

Photo 2: RCMP Cst. Solana Paré of the Kelowna Regional Detachment receives help with donations from 6-year-old Nira.