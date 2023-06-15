Central Okanagan residents invited to plan for summer heat and climate emergencies

As the CentralOkanagan braces for another summer of potential climate emergencies, the Alzheimer Society of B.C. is calling on residents to take proactive measures to support people living with dementia.

Dementia can affect a person’s ability to communicate or even recognize when to ask for help. This leaves many people living with the disease vulnerable to the uncertainty and emotional trauma caused by heat and other emergency situations.

Planning ahead can ease and assist people living with dementia through sudden changes in the environment.

Plan ahead for summer heat, wildfires and other emergencies

Emergency situations demand increased support for people living with dementia. Most of them (61 per cent) live at home in the community. Studies have also shown that climate change (extreme heat, flooding, changes in infectious agents and wildfires) can exacerbate dementia symptoms.

“Emergency situations will disrupt the routine of someone living with dementia whether living at home or in care,” says Kimberly Mckercher, provincial coordinator of staff training and development at the Alzheimer Society of B.C. “In certain situations, they have limited ability to understand what is happening during evacuations. Creating evacuation plans and preparing emergency kits are essential steps to ensure a prompt response during emergencies.”

When preparing for an emergency kit, keep it in a watertight container in an easily accessible location. Some of the suggested items include:

Easy on/off clothes (a few sets) and Velcro shoes/sneakers

Supplies of medication (or a list of medications with dosages)

An extra pair of glasses

Incontinence products

Extra identification items for the person, such as an ID bracelet and clothing tags

Copies of legal documents, such as a power of attorney

Copies of medical documents that indicate the individual’s condition and current medications

For more resources on tips specific to dementia, including preparing for emergency and disasters and how to respond during a disaster, visit alzbc.org/summer-emergency.

Upcoming webinar on building climate resilience

In recent years, B.C. has experienced a rapid increase in climate-related weather emergencies including heat domes, atmospheric rivers and wildfires. The frequency, duration and intensity of heatwaves have increased in the last 70 years and are predicted to continue to increase.

In the upcoming webinar, “Heat domes and atmospheric rivers: Building climate resilience among people affected by dementia,” Dr. Jennifer Baumbusch, professor and Canadian Institutes of Health Research Chair in Sex and Gender Science at the University of B.C. School of Nursing, will share strategies to help people living with dementia and their care partners navigate these challenging situations.

The webinar takes place on Thursday, June 22 at noon PT. To register, please visit alzbc.org/climate-webinar.

The Alzheimer Society of B.C. is here to help

The Alzheimer Society of B.C.’s First Link® Dementia Helpline ensures that families and care workers can connect to knowledgeable and supportive staff and access trusted resources on emergency preparedness. The Helpline is available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Information and support is also available in Punjabi (1-833-674-5003) and in Cantonese or Mandarin (1-833-674-5007), available Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.