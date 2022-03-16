Central Okanagan School District pauses vaccine mandate

The Board of Education passed a motion yesterday to pause the implementation of the vaccination mandate and testing program for staff and trustees unless there are further restrictive changes to public health orders.

"As we approached Spring Break, and after considering the new Provincial Health Orders regarding mask wearing and vaccine passports, the Board decided to pause the implementation of the vaccine mandate process it started in January," said Moyra Baxter, Chairperson for the Board of Education. "Should the situation change, the Board will reconsider its options."

"The Board remains committed to encouraging everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated and supports all employees and students in their choice regarding the wearing of masks."