Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame Names 2021 Inductees

After a one year hiatus due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame is excited and honoured to once again welcome the region’s best athletes, coaches, teams, volunteers and builders to the Hall of Fame.

The 2021 induction ceremony will be a professionally produced video which will premiere Thursday November 18th on the COSHOF You Tube page. Links to the video will be available on all COSHOF and Kelowna Museums social media platforms and on the Kelowna Museums Society website.

This year COSHOF will induct an Olympic Medal winning rower, a National Championship hockey team, one of the premier volleyball players to emerge from the Central Okanagan, a builder who founded both winter and summer sports in the region, plus a pair of volunteers whose influence is embedded in the Central Okanagan sports scene.

2021 INDUCTEES:

Scott Frandsen/Athlete Category

1993 Kelowna Spartans/Team Category

Dorothy (Schwaiger) Jantzen/Athlete Category

Edward Allan Horning/Builder Category

Sharon Leveque & Rolli Cacchioni/Bennett Award-Special Recognition

A champion rower in the U.S. Collegiate ranks, Kelowna’s Scott Frandsen soon donned the Canadian jersey. He has 7 medals in World Cup competition, 4 of those being Gold. He and his rowing partner Dave Calder captured the Silver Medal in the Pairs competition at the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

In 1993, Kelowna was home to the best Junior ‘A’ hockey team in Canada. The BCJHL champs lost only 12 regular season games, bulldozed through the best in the West and went undefeated at the National Championship tournament winning the Centennial Cup. The Kelowna Spartans and beat Chateauguay 7-2 in the Cup title game.

Winfield’s Dorothy Schwaiger Jantzen (circled) was a force on the volleyball court. She helped George Elliot Secondary School win a provincial title. She was named MVP on the Gold Medal winning team at the 1976 Can-Am Games and powered the University of Saskatchewan to a National championship in 1979. She is a member of the Saskatchewan, Saskatoon and University of Saskatchewan Halls of Fame.

Al Horning helped bring the speed and thrills of the great outdoors to the Central Okanagan as well as serving up fastballs and curveballs to large audiences in Kelowna. Al was a co-founder of the Kelowna Snowmobile Club, the BC Snowmobile Federation and was a Provincial Snowmobile Champion. He helped build King Stadium, founded the Kelowna Softball Association and was the General Manager of the Kelowna Heat professional baseball team. Al Horning also managed the Rutland Molson’s hockey team and served on Kelowna City Council for 8 years and was elected MP for the area in 1988.

Sharon Leveque was one of Kelowna’s most dedicated volunteers the City has ever known (airport, hospital and sports). A passionate sports fan and penultimate Habs fan, she recorded and charted the successes of every athlete and team in the Central Okanagan. She became the premier sports historian in the region. A contributor to many Halls of Fame in Canada, she was the heart of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame Nominations Committee. Her favourite slogan was, ‘Live, Love and Laugh’. Volunteers like Sharon are rare.

It seemed there wasn’t enough time in a day for Rolli Cacchioni. He totalled 54 years in education with SD23 and when he retired from school, he spent 16 years as a Trustee and Board Chair. He promoted and backed high school sports and was a fixture at basketball and football games until his passing in March of 2021. He volunteered on several committees and was a founding member of the Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame in 2008. His passion and leadership helped school sports in the Central Okanagan grow and succeed.