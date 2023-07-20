Ceremonies honouring Devyn Gale to be held in Revelstoke

A memorial procession and service for BC Wildfire Service crew member Devyn Gale will be held in Revelstoke on Saturday, July 22, 2023.

The memorial procession will include Gale's BC Wildfire Service colleagues, a Colour Party, Honour Guard and representatives from various first-responder agencies.

Event date: Saturday, July 22, 2023

Procession: 12:45 p.m.

Location:

Revelstoke Fire Rescue Services

227 Fourth St. W.

Revelstoke

Memorial service: 1:30 p.m.

Location:

Revelstoke Secondary school

1007 Vernon Ave

Revelstoke