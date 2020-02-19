Chances Kelowna Looking to Add Live Tables to the Gaming Floor

Chances Casino in Kelowna has plans to bring in live tables.

General Manager Jovica Perovic says they take the plans to Kelowna city council Tuesday for approval. "We have to go as part of the process. We have to go to the city with what is refered to as substantial change, meaning we have to add something to our gaming portfolio, and then the city has to approve that."

Perovic says they haven't heard any concerns from the city as of yet.

BC Lottery Corporation has approved plans to have six live tables of roullette and other minor games added to the casino.

Perovic says live tables are something customers have been wanting for some time.