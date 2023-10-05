Changes to council meeting dates

Council has revised the Regular Council meeting schedule for 2023 and set the schedule for 2024.

The new timetable will see the cancellation of the regular meetings of November 21 (as it is day one of 2023 budget deliberations) and December 5.

As well, Council selected the following dates for the 2024 regular meetings: January 16; February 6 and 20; March 5 and 19; April 2 and 16; May 7 and 21; June 4 and 18; July 16; August 6 and 20; September 10; October 1and 15; November 5; December 3 and17.

Council also set November 19, 20 and 21, 2024 for budget deliberations.