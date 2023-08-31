Changes to Route 70 - Kelowna/Penticton

BC Transit is advising customers of a temporary route and schedule change for the Route 70 Kelowna/Penticton due to the ongoing closure of Highway 97 in both directions between Callan Rd and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park. Effective Thursday, August 31,

The detour route will be as follows:

South from Penticton on Hwy 97 - Highway 3A to Keremeos - Highway 3 to Princeton - Highway 5A to Okanagan Connector/Highway 97C - Highway 97C into Westbank and through to Kelowna. The route and stops through West Kelowna and Kelowna have not changed.

The detour will add approximately one hour and 40 minutes to the trip, and we appreciate the patience of our customers during this time.

The new schedules can be viewed at: bctransit.com/south-okanagan-similkameen