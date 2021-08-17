Changes to the Township of Spallumcheen evacuation orders and alerts

Update: August 17, 17:15

Based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 17:15 hrs the Township of Spallumcheen has lifted the Evacuation Alert for the following areas.



• Otter Lake Cross Road

• Thomas Hayes

• Serene Drive

• Udy Place

• Hales Road

• Poplar Drive

• Wallbridge Road

• McDonald Road

• Bretts Road

• Nobel Road

• Swanson Mountain Road

• Salmon River Road

• Chamberlaine Road

• Grizzly Hill Road

• Hullcar Road

• Matheson Road

• Parkinson Road

• Sharp Road

• Crawford Road

• Wyatt Road

• Knob Hill Road

• Schubert Road

• Ford Road

• Dodds Road

• Round Prairie Road

• Gulch Road

• Sleepy Hollow Road

• Young Road

• Pringle Road

• Lansdowne Road

• McLeery Road

• Rashdale Road

• Malpass Road

• Marshall Road

• McCallan Road

• Highland Park Road

• Pleasant Valley Road (portions in Spallumcheen)

• Pleasant Valley Cross Road

• Realm Road

• Spallumcheen Way

• Spallumcheen Place

• Industrial Drive

• Spallumcheen Drive

• Udy Place

• Wolfgang Road (portions in Spallumcheen)

• Canyon Road(portions in Spallumcheen)

• Pyott Road

More information online here.

Update: August 17, 16:45

Based on the recommendation of BC Wildfire, on Tuesday, August 17, 2021 at 16:45 hrs the Township of Spallumcheen has rescinded the Evacuation Order and the area is now on Evacuation Alert.

Effective at 16:45 hrs, there is no longer an Evacuation Order area within the Township of Spallumcheen and you DO NOT need to attend the Township of Spallumcheen for Temporary Access Permits.

EVACUATION ALERT AREA

• Round lake Rd

• Grandview Flats Rd (south side)

• Grandview Flats Rd North

• Grandview Flats Rd South

• Page Rd

• Miller Rd

• Evans Rd

• Corkscrew Rd

• St Anne’s Rd

• Pine Ridge Rd

• Pine Ridge Pl

• L&A Cross Rd

• Otter Lake Rd south of Grandview Flats Rd (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)

• Larkin Cross Rd

• Clinton Rd

• Larkin Pl

• Otter Lake Cross Rd (the west side, south of 705)

• 1239 Thomas Hayes Rd

• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97

• Golfview Place

• Northwind Drive

• Mendenhall Rd

• Overlook Pl

• Stepping Stones Rd

• Stepping Stones Cres

• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd

Update: August 16, 3 pm

The Township of Spallumcheen reports no changes to current evacuation orders and alerts.

Details online here.

Update: August 16, 11:00 a.m.

No change to the evacution orders and alerts.

Update: August 15, 8:00 p.m.

EVACUATION ORDER Round lake Rd Grandview Flats Rd (south side)

Grandview Flats Rd North Grandview Flats Rd

South Page Rd Miller Rd

Evans Rd

Corkscrew Rd

Otter Lake Rd south of Grandview Flats Rd (1401

Otter Lake Rd and lower)

St Anne’s Rd

Larkin Cross Rd

Clinton Rd Pine

Ridge Rd Pine

Ridge Pl

Larkin Pl

Otter Lake Cross Rd (the west side, south of 705)

1239 Thomas Hays Rd 9221 to 9728

Highway 97 Golfview Place

Northwind Drive

Mendenhall Rd

Overlook Pl

Stepping Stones Rd

Stepping Stones Cres

8400 Old Kamloops Rd

L&A Cross Rd

You MUST leave the Evacuation Order area by 22:00 hrs August 15, 2021.

---

Pursuant to Section 12 (1) of the BC Emergency Program Act an Evacuation Order has been issued by the Township of Spallumcheendueto immediate danger to life safety caused by the White Rock Lake fire (K61884).

Members of the RCMP and other applicable agencies will be expediting this action.

The Evacuation Order is in effect for the following areas:

• Round lake Rd • Grandview Flats Rd (south side)

• Grandview Flats Rd North

• Grandview Flats Rd South

• Page Rd • Miller Rd

• Evans Rd

• Corkscrew Rd

• Otter Lake Rd south of Grandview Flats Rd

• (1401 Otter Lake Rd and lower)

• St Anne’s Rd

• Larkin Cross Rd

• Clinton Rd

• Pine Ridge Rd

• Pine Ridge Pl

• Larkin Pl

• Otter Lake Cross Rd

• (the west side, south of 705)

• 1239 Thomas Hays Rd

• 9221 to 9728 Highway 97

• Golfview Place

• Northwind Drive

• Mendenhall Rd

• Overlook Pl

• Stepping Stones Rd

• Stepping Stones Cres

• 8400 Old Kamloops Rd

• L&A Cross Rd

YOU MUST LEAVE THE AREA IMMEDIATELY