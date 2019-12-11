Changes to your Holiday Garbage and Recycling Collection

This year curbside waste collection will be affected during the Christmas-New Year’s holiday period.

Garbage and recycling will not be collected on Christmas Day, Wednesday December 25th, or New Year’s Day, Wednesday January 1st.

As a result during the last week of December and first week of January curbside pick-up moves ahead one day for those with regular collection on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.

During these weeks only, residents who normally have collection on Wednesday should put their carts at the curb on Thursday.

Thursday collection will move to Friday, and Friday collection will take place on Saturday.

The weekday collection schedule returns to normal on Monday, January 6th. View rdco.com/recycle for details.

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Centre on Asquith Road in West Kelowna will not be affected by holiday closures and will be open as usual Friday to Monday, 7:30 am – 3:50 pm.

The Traders Cove Transfer Station just off Westside Road and the North Westside Road Transfer Station on the Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road will be not be open on Wednesday December 25 or Wednesday January 1, 2020.

For Missed Pick Ups or damaged carts:

Please call Environmental 360 Solutions (e360s) at 250.868.3211.

Recycling:

Remember to put all wrapping paper (except foil ), flattened boxes and cartons into your recycling cart for curbside pick- up, or take to your nearest recycling depot. Keep the recycling spirit going by saving all shiny and foil wrapping paper and cards, ribbons and bows for re-use.

Recycling Cart “Naughty” List

No Ribbons & Bows

No Foil Gift Wrap

No Padded Envelopes

No Toys

No Lights

No Batteries

Recycling and Landfill Operations:

The Glenmore Landfill and Recycling Depot, 2720 John Hindle Drive

(7:30am-4:45pm, closed Dec 25th, 26th, and Jan 1st)

The Westside Residential Waste Disposal and Recycling Center, Asquith Road

(7:30am-3:50 pm Friday thru Monday)

Traders Cove Transfer Station, Westside Road

(Sunday 9am-1:00pm, closed Dec 25th and Jan 1st)

North Westside Road Transfer Station, Whiteman Creek Forest Service Road

(8:00am-12:00pm Monday, Saturday, closed Dec 25th and Jan 1st)

For more Recycling Depot locations, and more info on what to recycle, go to rdco.com/recycle, download the free Recycle Coach App (Google Play or App store), or contact the Regional Waste Reduction Office by email recycle@rdco.com or call 250-469-6250.