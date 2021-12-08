Charge approved in homicide investigation

A charge has been approved and a woman is in custody for murder following the suspicious death of a man in October.

On October 18, 2021 just before 7:00 a.m., the Kelowna RCMP was called to a residence in the 600-block of Bechard Road. Investigators arrived on scene, where they located the body of a deceased man whose death is believed to be suspicious. A female suspect was arrested at the scene in connection with the investigation and released without charge.

On December 7, 2021 Kelowna RCMP was advised that the BC Public Prosecution service had approved a criminal charge of second degree murder in relation to the man’s suspicious death. On December 8, 2021 Kelowna RCMP arrested the suspect in Kamloops.

Billie Jo BENNETT, a 54-year-old woman from the Kelowna area, remains in custody at this time to be brought before the courts.

As the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.