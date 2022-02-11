Charge approved in homicide investigation

A charge has been approved and a woman is in custody for murder following the suspicious death of a man in 2020.

At 9:15 p.m. on December 13th, 2020, Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a disturbance in the 1700-block of Highway 33. When officers arrived on scene, they located the body of a deceased man outside of a residence.

On February 11th, 2022 the Kelowna RCMP Serious Crime Unit arrested 33-year-old Marlena Isnardy from Kelowna. Marlena Isnardy is charged with second degree murder in relation to the man’s death. Marlena Isnardy remains in custody at this time to be brought before the courts.

As the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.