Charged with 16 firearm offenses

A Vernon man has been charged after police seized a number of firearms during the execution of a search warrant at a residence early Thursday morning.

Among the items found in the 25th Avenue home was a 9mm firearm, a .22 calibre rifle, two handguns, and a large quantity of ammunition. Police also seized several prohibited firearm suppressor/silencers from inside the home.

35-year old Brandon Tarl Wilson has been charged with 16 firearms related offences.
 

