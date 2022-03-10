Charges Approved Against Kelowna RCMP Constable

The BC Prosecution Service announced today that two charges have been approved against Kelowna RCMP Cst. Sean Eckland. The charges are in connection with the officer’s involvement as an investigator following an allegation of intimate partner violence in Lake Country, BC.

An Information charging Cst. Eckland with two counts of obstructing justice contrary to section 139(2) of the Criminal Code was sworn on March 10, 2022, under Provincial Court file number 97113-1. The first appearance on this matter is scheduled for April 4, 2022, in Kelowna Provincial Court.