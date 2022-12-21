Charges approved by Crown Counsel for West Kelowna drug bust in September of 2021

The West Kelowna RCMP Crime Reduction Unit continues to successfully target high crime areas and persistent offenders in our community.

Most recently, the team learned that Crown Counsel approved charges associated to a significant drug seizure in September 2021. This investigation unfolded while police officers were conducting patrols in an industrial area near Constable Neil Bruce Middle School and located a suspicious vehicle. The evidence led police to a cache of 10 firearms and two kilograms of drugs including cocaine, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. A suspect was arrested and is now charged with 4 counts of Trafficking a Controlled Substance, Possession of Loaded Firearms, and Possession of Prohibited Weapons.

In addition to supporting frontline policing, the specialized team engages in proactive initiatives that have a direct impact on crime in our community . “The majority of the enforcement strategies implemented by the team are based on the analysis of crime trends and crime statistics in West Kelowna and neighbouring communities," stated Corporal Brian Mulrooney who leads the team. “The intelligence-led efforts to identify and arrest persistent offenders have proven successful and must continue,” added Corporal Mulrooney.