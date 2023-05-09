Charges approved in Toyota arson

On May 5th, 2023, after a lengthy and complicated arson investigation into the May 2022 fire at the Penticton Toyota Dealership, charges were approved against a 40-year-old Penticton resident, Donald Richard Lorenzetto.

Lorenzetto has been charged with two counts of Arson and Mischief over $5000 in relation to the May 11th, 2022 fire.

"We would like to express our appreciation to the community for their patience during this year-long investigation,” says Cpl. James Grandy. “It takes gathering substantial evidence before charges can be approved, and your cooperation and understanding throughout this process have been crucial. By working together, we can continue to make our neighborhoods safe and secure for all residents.”

Lorenzetto was one of two suspects identified and arrested shortly after the incident.

On May 8th, 2023, officers arrested Lorenzetto, who remains in custody.