Charges laid after robbery at Glenmore area restaurant

On April 18th, 2020, just before 5:00 a.m., Kelowna RCMP responded to a report of a robbery at a restaurant in the 1900-block of Kane Road.

Two men allegedly entered the restaurant through the drive-through window, stole a number of items and fled in a vehicle.

Responding front line officers were able to obtain a vehicle description and licence plate number.

A number of employees were on site and preparing to open the restaurant, which was closed at the time of the incident.

During the incident, an employee sustained what police believe to be non-life threatening injures. The employee was medically assessed and later released from local hospital.

On the same day just before 10:00 a.m., police received a report of an incident on Avery Road involving a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle from the robbery. Soon after, frontline officers located the suspect vehicle in the area of Chute Lake Road.

“The two males attempted to evade police, first in their vehicle and then on foot”, states Cpl. Stuart Smith of the Kelowna RCMP. “Both men were taken into police custody following a foot pursuit.”

45-year-old Michael Norton and 42-year-old Anthony Roberts are being held in custody and have been formally charged with several offences by the BC Prosecution Service.

They are expected to next appear in court on Tuesday, April 21.