Charges laid in assault on Kelowna bus driver

A 29-year-old Kelowna man is in custody and facing charges after an alleged assault on a bus driver.

On Saturday (March 28) just after 4:30 p.m. Kelowna RCMP were called to the Queensway Bus Loop. A driver of a BC Transit bus had allegedly been assaulted by a man at that location. Officers with the Kelowna RCMP Community Safety Unit attended the location and arrested 29-year-old Kelowna resident. The driver of the bus suffered minor injuries as a result of this incident. A union rep said the driver is also being tested for COVID-19 because the attacker spat in his face. (Original story)

The BC Prosecution Service has approved a charge of assault against 29-year old Dustin Webber. He remains in custody.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone who witnessed the incident is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.