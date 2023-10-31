Charges laid in death of Lumby child in 2020

On the afternoon of April 4th, 2020, Vernon North Okanagan Rural RCMP were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services at an address in the Lumby area. The child was flown by BC air ambulance to Kelowna that evening and pronounced deceased during the early morning hours of Sunday April 5, 2020.

The RCMP Southeast District Major Crime Unit and the BC Coroners Service were engaged to further investigate the circumstances surrounding the tragic death.

As a result of the investigation, on October 26th, 2023, Keisha Marie McCrea, 29-years-old, and Brian William Chciuk, 23-year-old, were each charged with one count of failure to provide the necessities of life.

Both accused are scheduled to appear in Vernon Provincial Court on January 4th, 2024.

To respect the privacy of the deceased, the boy’s name will not be released.