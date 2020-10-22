Charges laid in gang related drug investigation

An intensive five-month investigation by Kelowna RCMP has now resulted in numerous charges against five people with alleged ties to the Red Scorpion Gang.

In November of 2017 the Kelowna RCMP Street Enforcement Unit initiated a drug investigation targeting the Red Scorpion Gang, and the alleged distribution and sale of illicit drugs throughout the Kelowna area.

Project E-Precedent involved 15 search warrants executed on private residences and an office building. These searches lead to the seizure of approximately 5.5 kilograms of Fentanyl and Carfentanil, 3 kilograms of methamphetamine, 1.5 kilograms of cocaine, as well as GHB, ecstasy, and other pharmaceutical drugs. Numerous firearms were also seized and include Mac-10 sub-machine gun, 2 semi-automatic 9mm handguns, a .45 caliber handgun, .38 caliber handgun, and numerous other semi-automatic rifles and long guns. Additionally, over $130,000 in Canadian currency, scales and various other drug paraphernalia were seized.

“This investigation was extremely complex and demanding,” says Cpl. Jeff Carroll, NCO in charge of the Kelowna RCMP Drug Section. “These seizures no doubt disrupted the drug trade in the area and were a blow against a dangerous criminal element in our community.”

The matter was forwarded to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada which has now laid multiple charges related to firearms offences and drug trafficking against 28-year-old Travis Cumming, 35-year-old Jason Keehn, 30-year-old Jonathan Sierra, 27-year-old Nikolas Parisee, and 28-year-old Benjamin Bridger.

The matter is now before the court, and no further information will be released.