Charges laid in Kelowna area PAC Fraud Investigation

Press release:

Charges have been laid following an extensive fraud investigation involving a Kelowna area Parent Advisory Committee.

On December 9, 2018, the Kelowna RCMP began an investigation into a report of an alleged fraud involving a Kelowna area school Parent Advisory Committee (PAC). The Kelowna RCMP Fraud Section worked closely with school officials and executive members of the impacted Parent Advisory Committee to gather information and advance the investigation.

As a result of the investigation, the BC Prosecution Service has charged 46-year-old Andrea Blanchard with the following offences:

Fraud contrary to Section 380 (1) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Theft over $5000 contrary to Section 334 (a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Forgery contrary to Section 367 of the Criminal Code of Canada

Using a forged document contrary to Section 368 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

Alter books or documents to defraud contrary to Section 397(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada

As the matter is now before the courts, no further information will be released.