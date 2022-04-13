Charges Laid in Remembrance Day and Vaccine Clinic Investigations

Two individuals have been charged in on-going investigations led by the Kelowna RCMP.

On July 13, 2021 Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a complaint of protestors allegedly impeding access to a COVID-19 vaccine clinic on Springfield Road in Kelowna. Officers attended, spoke with staff, and dealt with the protestors. No arrests were made at that time. Shortly afterwards, a video emerged of a protestor yelling what appeared to be racially motivated comments and accusations at a security guard who asked him to leave the property.

The accused in the video was identified by police, and the Kelowna RCMP General Investigative Support Team, in consultation with the Provincial Hate Crimes Unit, conducted a full investigation into this matter.

On April 7, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service approved a criminal charge of causing disturbance, contrary to Section 175 (1)(a)(i) of the Criminal Code, against 60-year-old Bruce Orydzuk from Kelowna. He is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on May 26, 2022 in relation to this charge.

On November 11, 2021, Kelowna RCMP officers responded to a report of 75-100 demonstrators at the Cenotaph in Kelowna. Ceremonies across the city had been restricted due to the pandemic; however, members of the public as well as veterans gathered to remember. Demonstrators allegedly interrupted the assembly and RCMP officers attended to keep the peace.

The events at the Cenotaph on Remembrance Day resulted in a criminal investigation being launched by the Kelowna RCMP and was led by the General Investigative Support Team. Much of this incident was also captured on video and with assistance from the public, the accused was identified.

On April 12, 2022, the BC Prosecution Service approved a criminal charge of disturbing certain meetings, contrary to Section 176(2) of the Criminal Code, against 56-year-old Linda Jackson from Kelowna. She is scheduled to appear in Kelowna Provincial Court on May 19, 2022 in relation to this charge.

“There is no tolerance for hate! We committed from the onset to complete thorough investigations into these separate incidents,” states Insp. Adam MacIntosh, Operations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP. “We support a person’s right to protest but it is not absolute. I want to thank the hard work of our investigators to bring these cases before the BC Prosecution Services and the courts”.