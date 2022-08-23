Charging up in downtown Kelowna

Drivers of electric vehicles (EV) now have two new charging locations at downtown parkades in Kelowna.

At the Memorial Parkade, two new Level 2 chargers are now available on the second floor.

At the Library Parkade, two new Level 2 chargers are on the first floor and five Level 1 chargers were added to the fourth floor, providing a slower charging option for longer term, all-day parking customers and area residents. Similar installations in the Chapman Parkade and other City lots and facilities are planned over the coming year.

“Electric vehicles represent a significant opportunity to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution from transportation,” said Kelowna Mayor Colin Basran. “These charge stations will allow people to park, plug-in and return to a charged vehicle after spending time exploring downtown’s many amenities.”

Electric and other zero-emission vehicles — such as plug-in hybrids and fuel-cell electric vehicles — made up 13 per cent of all new light-duty vehicle sales in B.C. in 2021, according to the Zero-Emission Vehicle Update released by the Province this spring.

The new Level 2 charging stations in each parkade use an SAE J1772 connector allowing for communication and charging of all common electric vehicle types and have a four-hour max parking time. The Level 1 chargers at the Library Parkade use standard “smart” outlets with a 12-hour max parking time, and customers will need to use the charging cord that came with their EV. Charging costs include parking fees.

Level 2 chargers on the first floor of the Library Parkade

“Expansion of the charging network in Kelowna supports growth and emissions reduction goals, particularly in B.C. where 98 per cent of electricity generation is clean power,” said Basran. “In terms of leading by example, the City is committed to reducing our own fleet emissions. Notably, under the West Coast Electric Fleets initiative, the City has pledged to convert 10 per cent of our light duty vehicle fleet to EVs by 2023, pending stock availability.”

The City fleet currently includes 18 electric vehicles and 20 hybrids in the light-duty fleet, two electric compost mixers and a hybrid landfill dozer.

The City of Kelowna also supports the purchase of electric vehicles through the Eco-Pass parking program for on-street parking, visit kelowna.ca/parking to learn more. To view all electric vehicle charging options in Kelowna visit plugshare.com.