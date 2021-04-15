Chase finds his first missing person

Press release:

Two weeks after his first deployment with Central Okanagan Search And Rescue, Chase the Labrador Retriever found his first missing person.

COSAR was called out at 2 a.m. April 15 to assist Kelowna RCMP in finding after a patient who had walked away from Kelowna General Hospital shortly after surgery.

Ground crews on foot and ebikes searched the area along Abbott Street and at 8 a.m. a team found the missing subject's backpack.

Chase was brought to the scene and within minutes he had located the 86-year-old man laying under a pile of leaves and suffering from severe hypothermia.

Chase is 2 ½ years old and, along with his handler Terry Downs, has spent over 2,000 hours on training.

“Research has shown that search and rescue dogs are the equivalent to 20 ground personnel,” says COSAR search manager Kevin Birnie.

“He proved his worth today.”