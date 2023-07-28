Check out these summer programs & events for all ages

Dancing in the Park, Roller Nights and Sunset Yoga are just some of the fun and free activities being offered this summer. All ages, abilities and experiences levels are welcome.

Roller Night on Tuesdays

Skate to the beat with Roller Night in Stuart Park on Tuesday evenings from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. until August 29. Bring your own roller or inline skates and safety equipment or rent equipment on-site.

Dancing in the Park on Wednesdays

Dancing in the Park takes place on Wednesday evenings from 6:30 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. in Stuart Park. Enjoy a different dance style every week!

2023 dance schedule:

August 2: Belly Fusion

August 9: Zumba

August 16: Line Dance

August 23: SHiNE Dance Fitness

August 30: Bhangra

Sunset Yoga on Wednesdays

Sunset Yoga will follow Dancing in the Park every Wednesday from 8 to 9 p.m. Bring your own yoga mat and water bottle and enjoy a yoga practice led by a certified instructor.

To find more City events in Kelowna, visit kelowna.ca/calendar.