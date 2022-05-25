Chicks with Sticks Charity Golf Tournament is Back

The popular Chicks with Sticks charity golf tournament returns for its sixth year at Black Mountain Golf Club, with proceeds supporting youth mental health, The Foundry.

Registration for the Ladies 2 Team Golf tournament in a Best Ball format includes 18 holes of golf, a shared power cart, tee gift, and food for $160 per person, early bird pricing after May 31, 2022 its $175. There will also be a chance to win prizes throughout the day.

Registration for the Chicks with Stick charity golf tournament is available at

http://www.blackmountaingolf.ca/events/upcoming-events/.

Held at the Black Mountain Golf Club, the event’s proceeds support Foundry Mobile, a wellness centre where young people can find hope, help and support when they need it. “Every year we look forward to hosting the annual Chicks with Sticks charity golf tournament and supporting youth through Foundry Mobile”, says Russ Latimer, general manager at Black Mountain Golf Club.

With the donations and volunteers from our fantastic sponsors, we have been able to raise over $126,000 for Charity in the past 5 years. Our Title Sponsor, Valley First, a division of First West Credit Union, has been amazing with their continuous support of Chicks with Sticks since the beginning! We also appreciate Urban Systems Foundation’s support of Chicks with Sticks again this year. See our other 2022 sponsors or become a sponsor today at

Charitable donations can be made online at https://trellis.org/chicks-with-sticks-2022

About Chicks with Sticks Charity Golf Tournament

Chicks with Sticks is run by a volunteer committee, Carla Lundman, Yvonne Chaperon, Debbie White, Leah Redekopp, Gwen Helfrich, LA Hilts, Karen Henderson, Russ Latimer & Tyrel Griffiths as a fun, ladies-only golf tournament in support of local charities. In its first Five years the Chicks with Sticks event has raised over $126,000.00 for Kelowna charities. The annual golf tournament is volunteer-run, with the support of donations from businesses and individuals.

About Foundry Kelowna

Foundry Kelowna is an integrated youth and family centre that unites partner organizations to provide coordinated services addressing the primary care, mental health, substance use, counselling and social

service needs of youth aged 12 - 24 and their families. The lead agency and operator of Foundry Kelowna, the CMHA Kelowna Branch is a charity that promotes the mental health of all through community-based programs and services, public education, advocacy and research. CMHA is a network of more than 10,000 volunteers and staff in more than 80 branches across Canada.

About Black Mountain Golf Club

Black Mountain is an award-winning, 18-hole, par-71 championship mountainside golf course located in the breathtaking Okanagan Valley. Our ongoing commitment is to maintain lush and consistent course conditions while offering an exceptional experience to golfers throughout the season. Enjoy 18 challenging, well-thought-out holes, including our signature island green. In 2018, the PGA of BC named us Golf Facility of the Year. https://www.blackmountaingolf.ca/