Chief Administrative Officer for Town of Oliver steps away from position

The Town of Oliver would like to advise the community that the Chief Administrative Officer, Ed Chow, has left the organization to pursue other interests.

“Town Council appreciates Ed’s work within the Town over the last two years. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours” said Mayor Martin Johansen.

The Town of Oliver’s Chief Financial Officer, Wayne Anderson, has been appointed as the Acting Chief Administrative Officer while the municipality proceeds with recruiting a new Chief Administrative Officer.