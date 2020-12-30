Child Advocacy Centre benefits from Tree of Hope success

Press release:

The Child Advocacy Centre and the Tree of Hope are thrilled to announce that the $100,000 pledge to match donations made to the Child Advocacy Centre this holiday season has been reached and exceeded!

In light of this unprecedented show of community support and generosity, the Tree of Hope is extending their pledge and will continue to match donations made to the Child Advocacy Centre throughout the Celebration of Giving, which wraps up on January 5th, 2021.

“We are so happy to see our initial matching pledge of $100,000 not only achieved but exceeded by our amazing community. There is so much more going on here than simply raising money, we really are Raising Hope and we want the CAC to keep doing what they are doing. We want them to keep raising money for the vulnerable children they serve and we will continue to match and support them along the way” said Ken Stober, President of the Stober Foundation.

“I was just getting ready to announce to our community that the initial matching pledge had been met when I received an unexpected and extraordinary phone call from the Tree of Hope organizers about the continued donations,” says Ginny Becker, Executive Director of the Child Advocacy Centre, “I can’t put into words what this means for the 1 in 3 children in our community who are impacted by abuse and neglect. This is monumental, particularly given the complicated circumstances of this unusual year.”

“A very special thank you must be given to the generous individuals, families and businesses who have already donated to the Tree of Hope Celebration of Giving. You are the reason all this has been achieved,” shared Ken Stober. “We believed that the Tree could stand for something more this Christmas and the community has proven us right. It is so inspiring to see what can be achieved when we all work together.”

For anyone still wanting to join in the Tree of Hope you can visit treeofhopekelowna.ca

or www.CACkelowna.com to donate.

The Tree of Hope was lit up on November 26th and will brighten our sky every night until January 5th.