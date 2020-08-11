Child Care and Camp Opportunities at the Y

The YMCA of Okanagan has opportunities for children this August and September that will get their minds and bodies moving. Activities include camps for kids with active swim time, and Preschool opportunities to prepare kids for kindergarten.

The Y remains focused on the health and development of our children and youth.

“It is more important than ever to equip kids with the tools they need to build a healthy foundation for their future,” explains Tina Bennett, YMCA child and youth manager. “This includes establishing healthy habits, engaging in social interaction, and creating environments that promote exploration and learning.”

Bennett assures the community that there are extra precautions in place within all YMCA programs and services to reduce the spread of potential illness.

What: Summer and fall programs for kids, including Preschool spaces at the Kelowna Family Y and camps (with pool activity) at both the Family Y and H2O Adventure + Fitness Centre.

When: August Camps and September Preschool Opportunities

Cost: Visit the YMCA Okanagan website for details. Thanks to generous donors, YMCA financial assistance is available to families who cannot afford the full cost of camps and Preschool.

Prior to COVID-19, only one third of children were getting the daily 60 minutes of physical activity required, and that number has likely decreased over the past few months. YMCA camps and Preschool programs incorporate healthy activity with a focus on getting kids moving mentally and physically. Day campers will also have the added bonus of pool activity starting today, with the reopening of pools at the Kelowna Family Y and H2O.

For camps and recreation programs visit the YMCA Okanagan website or call 250-491-9622. For Preschool call 250-491-8678.