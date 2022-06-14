Child grabbed while walking home from school

The West Kelowna RCMP is investigating a report of a suspicious incident involving an individual who allegedly approached a 9-year-old child while the child was walking on Gregory Road in West Kelowna.

Sometime between 2:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m Monday, the child was walking home from school when they were approached by an unknown individual who grabbed the child by the shoulder.

The child was not injured during this incident and they ran home and told an adult about the incident.

“The suspect is described as a person in their forties wearing all dark clothing, states Cpl. Tammy Lobb, Media Relations Officer for the Kelowna RCMP”.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have been in the area at the time and have dash camera footage, is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP.