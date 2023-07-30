iHeartRadio

Children safe - Amber Alert cancelled


amber-alert-1-6229777-1673630625015

The mother of two children who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C., as well as a man police identified as her boyfriend, have been charged with abduction.

In order to protect the privacy of the children, CTV News is not naming the adults.

Court records show the mother is facing two counts of abduction in contravention of a custody order and her boyfriend is facing two counts of abduction of a person under 14. The charges were sworn Sunday.

