Chilliwack developer purchases mobile park

Kerkhoff Development, a company based in Chilliwack, BC, has completed the purchase of the property at 3535 Casorso Road, Kelowna that has been for sale by the previous owner Central Mobile Park Sites Ltd. for over a year.

Kerkhoff intends to develop a multi-phased plan for the 24-acre site. Planning, approvals and re-development of the property are expected to occur in several phases over the coming years, and tenants living at the mobile home park will not be asked to immediately relocate.

“We’re excited about the opportunities presented by this unique location,” explained Leonard Kerkhoff, President and CEO of Kerkhoff Development. “We’ll be meeting with the residents currently living on the site and will work with them over the coming months to share our vision and hear their ideas for the site. We recognize the special nature and location of this property and the plan for it must be equally special. We look forward to collaborating with the park tenants and their South Pandosy neighbours to ensure a thoughtful and seamless transition over the coming years that is considerate of everyone involved.”

Kerkhoff said the successes of the multiple projects in Kelowna including 1151 Sunset Drive, One Water Street, and the construction of other developments in Kelowna has encouraged them to put down even deeper roots in the city.

“The demand for housing remains strong in Kelowna and this particular site in South Pandosy and the lake offers tremendous potential,” added Kerkhoff. “We’re looking forward to working with City staff, City Council and the community to create a distinctive development that reflects Kelowna’s future. Plans are at the very early stages, but we’ll share details as they develop.”