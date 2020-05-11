Chilly night for sledder on Little White Mountain

It was a long night for a local snowmobiler who tried to get in one last ride before all the snow melted. The sledder went out to Little White Mountain Saturday only to have his snowmobile get stuck. He walked back to his truck and drove to town to get some tow equipment before returning to his snowmobile. He subsequently spent the night with his machine in the -1C temperatures.

When his roommate notice he wasn't home on Sunday morning, she called RCMP, who called Central Okanagan Search and Rescue. More than a dozen volunteer member gave up their Mother's Day plans and, along with local RCMP and Coldstream Helicopter, began the search The groups collaborated to locate his vehicle at Canyon Lakes Trail and Pooley FSR and then shorty after that the helicopter team located the subject near Canyon Lakes. The helicopter was able to extricate the subject and bring him back to his vehicle where RCMP and COSAR escorted him out of the area.

COSAR reminds adventure seekers that we are still in a pandemic and they should err on the side of caution.

"Please go to AdventureSmart.ca and file a trip plan. And while you're there, look up the Three T's," says search manager Kevin Birnie.

