'Choose to Move' returns to YMCA of Southern Interior BC

Choose to Move is a three-month choice-based physical activity program targeted toward adults 65 years or older that helps break down barriers to physical inactivity. Working with a certified Activity Coach, participants design a personalized physical activity program based on their interests, goals, and abilities. Participants are supported throughout the program with opportunities to connect with other participants through monthly motivational meetings and with their certified Activity Coach through regular progress check-ins.

This program allows seniors to pursue their health while connecting with others in the community.

“Without the right guidance, being physically active, especially with a chronic condition, can be challenging and you might not know where to start,” says YMCA Health Promotions Manager, Adriane Long. “This program will provide the regular guidance needed to begin and maintain healthy activity, while also bringing people together in an encouraging, non-intimidating social setting.”

Those interested are encouraged to register for an information session.

Event: Choose to Move Information Session

Cost: Free to the community (program participants will receive a free 3-month YMCA membership)

Location: Kelowna Family YMCA

Information Session Dates and Times: Wednesday, September 28, 2022 — 2:30 – 3:30 p.m.

Learn more about this program and view a short video at ymcasibc.ca/choosetomove.

To register, or if you cannot attend the information session, please contact Adriane Long at 250-491-9622 ext. 224 or adriane.long@ymcasibc.ca.