Get in the Christmas spirit with a free concert by the Kelowna City Concert Band conducted by Dennis Colpitts. The program comprises festive music and carols, and includes an arrangement of The Night Before Christmas narrated by Gary Brucker and Gwen Plitt. Admission is free: donations to the Food Bank are gratefully accepted. Come and join us for an entertaining evening of great music.

Event: CHRISTMAS CONCERT with the Kelowna City Concert Band

Admission: Free. Donations to the Food Bank gratefully accepted.

Date/Time: Thursday, December 19, 2019, 7:30 pm

Location: First Lutheran Church, 4091 Lakeshore Road, Kelowna